



The Nigeria Police have revealed that some members of the business community were sponsoring bandits.





This was contained in a statement on Sunday by Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba.





“Unfortunately, investigation also reveals that some citizens, especially those within the business community, give tacit support to the terror groups”, he declared.





“They do this by deliberately doing businesses with them through the supply of essential goods, illicit drugs and other services.”





Mba noted that three more suspects were arrested in the ongoing operations at the operational bases of the Ansaru Terrorists’ Group in Kuduru Forest, Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna State.





He disclosed that the suspects were assisting police investigators with useful information relating to the membership spread and make-up, criminal/operational records, logistics and others.





Mba added that they were involved in the attempted kidnap of the Emir of Potiskum that resulted in the gruesome killing of the Emir’s police escorts.





The statement said the bandist were further involved in several other kidnap operations and terror attacks on commuters and other innocent citizens along some major highways in the country.





Mba said the police operatives were on the close trail of other fleeing members of the terror groups and their collaborators.