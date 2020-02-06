The Nigerian Ambassador to China, Ahmad Jidda, has made a personal donation of RMB 20,000 (N1million) to Nigerian students and their compatriots trapped in Wuhan and Shiyan, China.He said the money was to assist them in addressing some urgent requirements.This is coming 24 hours after the Nigerian Students Association in Wuhan raised the alarm that their lives were in danger and asked the Federal Government to carry out an urgent evacuation of the 60 Nigerians in the beleaguered city.The ambassador in a brief statement. on Thursday, said the Embassy was communicating with relevant authorities in Nigeria to address their concerns in the midst of the current outbreak of Coronavirus in China.It said, “Ambassador Jidda has explicit confidence in the capacity of the Government of the People’s Republic of China in ameliorating the menace of the Coronavirus expeditiously. You are, therefore, advised to stay safe, calm, rest assured and patient.”