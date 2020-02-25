Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on Tuesday said he had seen Nigerian policemen in tatters and some wearing untucked uniforms.Gbajabiamila said this at an ongoing one day public hearing tagged ‘Repositioning The Nigeria Police For An Enhanced Service Delivery.The speaker said “if you see the gear of an American police, German and UK policemen they immediately command respect but here I have seen our policemen in tatters.“Some wearing their uniforms untucked but see their counterparts in the US their kits alone will make you fear and respect them.“With a poor benefit package we don’t expect our police to perform optimally without the enabling environment.“This public hearing will make far reaching recommendations that will enable our police perform”.Earlier, Chairman of Police Committee, Hon Usman Bello Kumo in his opening remarks said: “Any nation that did not get policing right cannot survive.The public hearing is on going with many critical stakeholders in attendance.Attendees: Rep of the Sultan of Sokoto, Oba of Lagos Rilwan Akiolu, Representatives of the Emir of Kano, COAS, security chiefs, Civil Defense CG, former IGP, Musliu Smith and other stakeholders.