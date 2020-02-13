



A Nigerian veteran musician, Ebenezer Obey, on Wednesday, mourned late highlife music legend, Victor Olaiya.





Obey stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.





He said the music legend lived a life worthy of emulation.





The ‘Baby Jowo’ crooner died at the age of 89, after a brief illness on Wednesday afternoon at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).





Obey described Olaiya as a good leader who made a meaningful contribution to the growth of Nigerian and African entertainment industry and laid good examples to be emulated.





He urged the younger musicians to emulate late Olaiya to make remarkable progress in the industry.





According to him, late Olaiya remained focused, hardworking and dedicated to his career.





“Nigeria has lost one of the African fathers of highlife music; he has contributed his quota to the development of the entertainment industry and I pray his soul rests in peace and God comforts his family.





“Olaiya was a very serious-minded person who projected the highlife music throughout the entire world.





“He is indeed a man to emulate. He later diverted to do business and he was a successful businessman also,” Obey said





Olaiya retired from his musical career in 2017 and had some hit tracks like: “Omopupa”; “Jemila”, “Pambotoriboto” among others