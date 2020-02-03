



The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has described Nigeria as the freest country to live in the world.





The Minister stated this when he received the Finland Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Jyrki Pulkkimen and his team, who were on a courtesy visit in his office on Monday.





He also said that the President Muhammadu Buhari government had not tampered with the freedom of speech or rights of individuals.





The Minister said the government was only sanitising the media on hate speech and abuse of the freedom of speech.

He said this was not an attempt to clip the media. He said the social media regulation was only to sanitised and not deny the rights of individuals.





He said whatever is tolerated on the streets would be accepted online.





According to him, the government, through the Ministry of Information, had begun the fight against hate speech since 2017.





The Minister pointed out that if people were allowed to do whatever they want on social media in a country like ours with diversity of religion and political interests, there will be chaos.





He said the government will not slack in its quest to bring sanity to social media.