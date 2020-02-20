Niger Delta Militants, under the auspices of Reformed Niger Delta Avengers, RNDA, have refuted an earlier threat to resume destruction oil facilities following the Supreme Court ruling that sacked Governor-elect of Bayelsa State, David Lyon.





The Coalition of the militants in the region led by a factional leader of the RNDA, Johnmark Ebi on Tuesday vowed to resume their destructive activities in the region following the sack of Lyon.





The militants threatened that attacks on oil facilities will resume if Lyon’s mandate was not restored.





But in an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday signed by General Peretimi Isiri, its Director of Information/Spokesman, RNDA said the threat was laughable, adding that it respects the decision of the Supreme Court as the highest legal institution in the land.





The letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, read, “We bring to you our special greetings from the creeks of the Niger Delta, wherein lies the mainstay of the nation’s economy.

“Mr. President as you are aware, the Supreme Court recently gave a ruling in favour of Senator Douye Diri of the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) in Bayelsa. We want to let you know that we stand behind the Supreme court Judgement because it’s a matter of Court. which is not our Concern, SEN DOUYE DIRI is a Son of Ijaw Land and has also fought for the IJAW Struggle.





“As it is expected of a true Nigerian, even if you are not satisfied with a process; it is to seek peaceful and lawful ways to express your thoughts and not the threats to disrupt the existing peace in Bayelsa.





“As a revolutionary organization we are not interested in the “dog eat dog” style of politics, but we will not fold our arms and watch a group of politicians use our name to drive their own ambition.





“We the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers( RNDA) did not utter threats of resumption of hostilities, specifically; to bomb the nation’s oil and gas installation because the Supreme court ruled against David Lyon a Candidate of the APC, it is not only laughable but regrettable.





“We wish to state that we are aware of the ugly characters behind these threats being issued but it is not the (RNDA). They are peopled housed in the APC and if they continue with their out – fashioned antics, we will have no choice but to shame them.





“It is highly provocative that some politicians are engineering and orchestrating strife and needless tension in Bayelsa in order to achieve their individual desires and political goals by using The Name of Refined Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA) to champion there cause. We won’t allow anybody no matter how highly placed to fest on us. We are calling on the security agencies to be alive to their responsibilities.





“Bayelsa is safe and we will continue to alert and inform the country on the evil and dangerous plot by people who feel that losing Bayelsa in a case that is clearly the fault of their fellow party man must throw the State into chaos. We will not tolerate it. Enough is enough!”



