Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has vowed to recover over N90bn from former governor Abdulaziz Yari which was allegedly diverted through inflation of contracts.Matawalle, who spoke during the presentation of interim report from the state’s projects verification committee, stressed that he would make sure that the diverted funds were returned to the government.The governor said, “I will implement the committee’s report to ensure that all those involved in the scandal were brought to justice.”Earlier, the chairman of the committee, Alhaji Ahmed Zabarma, told the governor that his committee had uncovered large sum of money diverted during the administration of Yari, urging the governor to set up a committee of enquiry to retrieve the money.Zabarma said between 2011 and 2019, Yari’s administration awarded 6,180 contracts at various locations in the state “where many of such contracts were either poorly executed or not done at all, while the contract sums were also inflated.”