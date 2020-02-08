



The Social Democratic Party, SDP, governorship candidate in the last election, Natasha Akpoti has slammed the authority of the Abuja International for shutting down the airport because of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.





A furious Akpoki said this must stop, saying that the Abuja Airport was closed for 20 minutes because Osinbajo was flying out.





She lamented that other airlines were hovering in Abuja airspace for 15 minutes waiting for clearance to land.





“This must STOP. Abuja airport closed for 20 minutes as Prof. Osinbajo flew out. We fly air peace & four other airlines hovered in Abuja’s airspace for 15 minutes waiting for clearance to land. Imagine fuel cost, risks, etc,” she tweeted.



