The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has confiscated three vehicles loaded with fake and substandard drugs in Asaba.Dr Christiana Esenwah, Deputy Director, NAFDAC, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Asaba.Esenwah who heads Investigation and Enforcement on Counterfeit and Fake Drug in South East/South South zones, said the NAFDAC team arrested five persons in connection with the seized items.The official said the drivers of the vehicles were apprehended at Abraka Market, Asaba, on the Asaba-Onitsha highway, following a tip-off.She said the vehicles were loaded at the Bridge Head market, Onitsha, in neighbouring Anambra.”We intercepted three vehicles loaded with fake, adulterated, unregistered and improperly stored medication.“We got some banned and controlled products inside the trucks which were loaded and were enroute Kano and other places,” the NAFDAC boss said.Esenwah said the drugs impounded included Tramadol, Panadol Extra, Depo-Provera injection, Insulin, Dano vaccine, Talita Super, and Tetanus Antitoxin.She further said that investigation was ongoing to get other culprits involved in the haulage of the fake and substandard products, adding that those arrested would be handled according to the law.The NAFDAC boss promised that the team was ready to work with the general public to curb the menace of fake and substandard drugs in the zone.“Fake and substandard drugs account for many deaths recorded daily which could have been prevented if genuine products were used,” she said.“The Panadol Extra tablets found here are fake and we have veterinary products that are also fake; they are not registered with NAFDAC,” she said.Esenwah called on Nigerians to continue to support the agency in the fight against fake, substandard and adulterated products by availing it with useful information.