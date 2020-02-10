Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti state, says his parents thought he was not going to live long.





Speaking in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, during a thanksgiving service for his 55th birthday, on Sunday, Fayemi described himself as a beneficiary of God’s generosity.





The governor said he will remain committed to God and continue to focus on improving his society.





“They had lost two children in quick succession and that was why they named me Folorunso,” Fayemi said.





“My parents just thought they should just wait and see the outcome and today I am celebrating 55, I give God all the glory.





“I have been a beneficiary of God’s generosity, because for me challenges are opportunities to make a difference in the lives of human beings.





“So if you allow me, let us just focus on the work of God to improve the conditions of our society and country. A life without service to God and humanity is not a life worth living.





“All of the challenges will not go away overnight but you should believe that God is the one that can always use those of us that have been given grace to lead, to be of service to all his children, we have no choice than to continue to commit ourselves to the Service of God.”