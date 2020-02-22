Newly married actress, Anita Joseph has stated that she would no longer share videos of herself dancing provocatively online.The voluptuous actress said: ““I’ll miss my twerking videos. My husband does not like them. He once told me, ‘Your body is massive and you’re the most beautiful girl that I’ve ever seen. Please don’t twerk anymore. However, I twerk in the room these days”, she told Punch.Asked the qualities that attracted her to Mcfish her hubby, she said: “I feel very happy to be off the single ladies’ market. Many people tried to discourage me from settling down with him but I handled it well because I’m used to Internet trolls and naysayers. I knew what people were going to say even before I started the relationship. So I was ready for them.“All I can say is that, I have a man that loves and understands me, so it has been easy for him to handle me since 2017. Even though I had many male admirers who were ready to do anything to have me, I stayed with him because I’m a one-man woman and he makes me happy.“He gave me everything I wanted in a man. I don’t care about any other person; I just love being with him.