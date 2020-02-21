Sensational Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has stated that her biggest failure was putting her private life in the public glare.Recall that Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, Teebillz almost attempted suicide in 2016. This made Savage reveal can of worms about her troubled marriage back then.The separated mother of one in a chat with Elle South Africa Magazine said that people scrutinized her private life.In her words: “My biggest failure was exposing my private life too much. “There will always be speculation, but by addressing it, you are adding more fuel to the fire. “I now choose not to address anything.”The singer in the same vein has failed to address her rumoured romance with Wizkid.