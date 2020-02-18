President Muhammadu Buhari has reminded Nigerians that whichever religion they belong, be it Islam or Christianity, they are all sons of Abraham.





The President stated this in a statement he personally signed and made available on Monday.





President Buhari spoke on the second anniversary of the abduction of Dapchi schoolgirls by members of the Boko Haram terrorists.





Buhari regretted that Leah Sharibu, a Christian girl was the only one left in captivity because she refused to renounce her faith.

He said, “Two years ago, 110 innocent children from the town of Dapchi were taken, against their will, by the terrorists of Boko Haram. 107 survived the ordeal. Today all but one – Leah Sharibu – are returned to their families.





“Now aged 16, Leah remains in the hands of the terrorists – they say because she refuses to renounce her Christian faith.





“We say, as the government for and of all Nigerians, that no person has the right to force another to change their faith against their will and that all life is sacred.





“This government continues and seeks to secure the release of all children and captives of terrorists – and we do so regardless of their creed or the name of their creator.





“As we as redouble our efforts for Leah’s return, we can never allow the terrorists to divide us – Christian against Muslim, Muslim against Christian. We are all Sons of Abraham. And all Nigerians have the same worth and rights before the law, and before God.”