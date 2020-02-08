 ‘Mourinho didn’t give me chance as others’ | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » ‘Mourinho didn’t give me chance as others’

9:13 AM 0
A+ A-

Newcastle loan signing Danny Rose says he was not given the same opportunities as his fellow defenders to prove himself to Jose Mourinho at Tottenham.

The 29-year-old made 16 appearances for Spurs early in the season but only five after Mourinho became manager on 20 November.

“I do feel I wasn’t given as much of a chance as everybody else in the backline,” the left-back told BBC.

“I did want to play for him.”


The Doncaster-born player added: “I knew after a month [of Mourinho joining] I was never going to play. It was difficult going out to train knowing I wasn’t going to play.

“It’s not worked out, but full respect to him and what he’s doing at the club. He took over with the club 12 points adrift of Chelsea [now in fourth place] and now it’s four.

“I have to be honest, I thought I would continue playing.”



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top