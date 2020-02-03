Popular media personality,Toke Makinwa, says she almost married an Englishman in London to earn citizenship.The 35-year-old TV personality told Uti Nwachukwu, an actor and presenter, during a recent episode of her talk show.Toke made reference to her personal story while speaking on matters pertaining to career, building relationship trust with seemingly uncommitted partners, and getting along with the mother of one’s date.“All the guys I’ve dated, I don’t think their mums liked me. I don’t know what I did. I’ve dated someone whose mother always prayed for me to find my own husband (not her son),” Toke said.“As I was dating her son, she’ll tell me: ‘God will provide your own husband.’ I was like, ‘Mummy, but I’ve been with your son.’ And she’ll say it again. I honestly moved on.“I almost married a guy in London just to get citizenship. I don’t know where he is right now. Lenny, wherever you are, thank you boo!“I’ve been in a relationship that led to marriage. At the time when I was walking into that situation, I knew that the trust wasn’t there.“I don’t know why I decided to walk down the aisle with someone I did not trust. At that point, the relationship was already doomed.”While answering to a 23-year-old fan’s question on career pressure, Toke further narrated how she had wept for days while awaiting an appointment call from a bank she had looked to work with.“The things we’re stressing about at 23 are so small compared to the things we stress ourselves out for now (at 30, 35). It’s okay if you don’t know what you want to do at 23,” Toke added.“Take it easy. Not knowing is the first step to finding out what you’re good at. I remember the start of the last decade, I was broke, jobless, crying every day and waiting on a bank to call me back.“If that bank had confirmed my appointment, I probably wouldn’t be where I’m today. It breaks my heart to see the pressure that lots of young people put on themselves. Some even take their lives!“One reason why people fall into depression is comparison. Social media might aid that but, even in your social life, you still compare yourself to friends that are doing better. You need to calm down!”Nwachukwu, who buttressed Toke’s opinion, said early success breeds boredom such that many find themselves asking troubling questions after having reached the peak of their careers.“You literally have the rest of your life. Trust me, the earlier you get success, the earlier you’re going to get bored. Because, when you have everything, you then start asking yourself questions,” he said.“Questions like What next? What’s my true purpose?’ Enjoy your hustle! It’s part of your character. It gives you the experience and makes you enjoy your success more when it eventually comes.”