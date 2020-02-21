Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is expecting to be without N’Golo Kante for three weeks, while no timescale is being put on Christian Pulisic’s recovery from injury.The Blues boss has said ahead of a meeting with Tottenham on Saturday: “N’Golo is not fit, muscle injury. Similar to Arsenal. Hopefully three weeks.“Pulisic not fit, no exact date. A difficult injury.“Ruben is in the squad. Not fit to start, but in the squad.“Andreas went to get a mask and has trained with it. Available for selection.“Tammy has trained the last two days. Probably 70%. He is in the squad.