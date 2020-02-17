More international flights have resumed at the Murtala Muhammed International (MMI) Airport in Ikeja, Lagos State, following the improvement in the weather.For over two weeks, all international flights were diverting to Accra, Ghana, due to inclement weather in Lagos.Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika confirmed the resumption of international flights at MMIA in a statement by the ministry’s Director of Public Affairs, James Odaudu.The minister said 12 flights had been recorded on the international Runway 18Right while on 13 were recorded on the domestic Runway 18Left.Expressing appreciation for the understanding of those affected by the cancelled flights, Sirika assured the flying public of Federal Government’s determination and commitment to protect Nigerian travellers at all times.Read Also: Extortion in Nigerian airports: Need for a complete overhaulThe minister explained that the diversions and cancellations were the result of highly inclement weather conditions.He added that the situations were not peculiar to Lagos or Nigeria but a global phenomenon.According to him, even the most developed nations have been experiencing same, as a result of weather vagaries.Sirika said the weather conditions in Lagos, and every other airport worldwide, cannot be noticed at the point of landing as pilots are regularly updated during flights.The minister said this puts them in a vantage position to decide on the most appropriate airport to divert to.“The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, which has been in full operation, would have been the most appropriate for the affected airlines to divert to, if the overall interest of the Nigerian passengers was considered.“The public is once again assured of government’s commitment towards ensuring that full services that ensure the comfort, safety and security of air passengers are restored and relevant authorities have been up and doing,” he added.