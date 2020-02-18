



Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan, has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to prove he’s in charge of his government.





Omokri said Buhari must prove his leadership ability by either sacking his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari or the National Security Adviser, NSA, Major Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd).





He was reacting to Monguno’s circular where he accused Kyari of hijacking the coordination of security leadership in the country.





Monguno alleged that Buhari’s CoS had allegedly sidelined him in making strategic decisions in national security operations.





However, Omokri stated that failure to sack either Kyari or Monguno would prove Buhari is not in charge of his government.





In a series of tweets, the former presidential aide wrote: “Who is truly the President of Nigeria between Abba Kyari and General @MBuhari? One rigged himself into power, while the other is using the rigged power.





“Anyone who knows the answer should say because Nigerians and @AishaMBuhari don’t know the answer.





“After the revelations in the NSA’s memo, General @MBuhari must demonstrate that he is in charge by sacking either the NSA, Major General Monguno (rtd) or the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari. If none of them is sacked, then we know that Buhari is NOT in charge!”