



Babagana Monguno, national security adviser, was absent when President Muhammadu Buhari met with service chiefs at the presidential villa in Abuja on Monday.





Appointed co-chair of the National Humanitarian Coordination Committee (NHCC), Monguno, who has been in the news over his disagreement with Abba Kyari, chief of staff to the president, has always been part of such security meeting.





After meeting with Buhari, the service chiefs headed straight to the office of Kyari for another round of meeting.





Present at the meeting were Abayomi Olonisakin, chief of defence staff; Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff; Sadique Abubakar, chief of air staff; and Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, chief of naval staff.









In a recent leaked memo signed by Monguno, he had accused Kyari of undue interference on national security matters, alleging that Kyari issues directives to the service chiefs without the prior knowledge or approval of the president.