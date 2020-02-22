The Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy has opened up on a currently circulating broadcast message reportedly authored by the Minister, Isa Pantami that government will soon begin recording phone calls of Nigerians.According to the broadcast message circulating especially on WhatsApp, which was also received by our tech editor, all devices are now connected to the Ministry’s systems.The broadcast message also insinuated that effective tomorrow, the Ministry will commence the recording of phone calls and the monitoring of all social media platforms and fora.The malicious message also further discouraged citizens from sharing any messages or videos with political or religious content, as it is now officially a crime and could even lead to arrest.According to a statement by Uwa Suleiman (Mrs), Spokesperson to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, the broadcast message is fake news in totality.Uwa stated that the Ministry initially ignored the message, which has been in the public domain for some time, so as not to give undue attention to the originators.“But its spread, the efforts of well-meaning Nigerians to get clarity and the need to ensure that all Nigerians are properly informed” necessitated clarifications, she stated.“We are at a point in our Nation’s history where the focus is on digitalizing the Nigerian Economy for the greater good of all, and divisive messages such as these are mere distractions.“It is on record that Dr Pantami, as the then Director General of NITDA, initiated and passed the Nigerian Data Protection Regulation (NDPR January 25th 2019) which solely exists to protect the privacy rights of every individual.“The Honourable Minister enjoins all Nigerians, to disregard the propaganda which is aimed at inciting fear, and creating public confusion. Under the leadership of Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy is mandated to Leverage on Technology for a Digital Economy, and will not engage in acts that would sabotage its mandate.“The office of the Honourable Minister, calls on all Nigerians to ignore all and any instructions contained in the message, and further help in tackling this ignoble act by immediately deleting the message to curb its spread,” the statement read.