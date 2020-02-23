Singer, Abolore Akande, popularly known as 9ice, has said that when he started his music career, many did not think that he would succeed.The singer spoke when his colleague and friend, Olatunde Owoloye, aka Jahbless, opened a bar called, Blvd Lounge, in Lekki, Lagos.9ice said, “I am so proud of you, Jahbless. Many thought we would not succeed when we started. I am very happy about your success in and outside the entertainment industry. This is only the beginning. Many achievements are still coming your way. From Ejigbo to Lekki, people are now seeing the right side of us.”The singer then went on to perform his hit song, Ganja Man, together with Jahbless to the admiration of guests present.Other entertainers at the event included Wande Coal, Kenny Blaq, Lord of Ajasa, Ruggedman, Tony Tetuila, Sexy Steel and Seriki.