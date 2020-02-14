A man, identified simply as Emma, has reportedly stabbed his friend, White London, to death in Lagos because of N100.The incident occurred about 11p.m. on Wednesday at Whitesand area of Badia, a slum in Apapa- Iganmu Local Council Development Area.White London was said to be indebted to Emma in the sum of N1,100 with a promise to pay back within a week.But the debtor was only able to give Emma, who is an attendant in a film house/brothel located in the area, N1,000, leaving behind a balance of N100.Emma insisted on collecting the N100 balance immediately, as all appeals for a later date, fell on deaf ears.A witness said a scuffle ensued in the process, which forced White London to dash for a bottle, broke it and stabbed his creditor on the head.“Soaked in blood, Emma also picked a bottle and stabbed While London on the neck. The bottle penetrated deep into the neck and we saw some white things inside. Due to the enormity of blood that gushed out uncontrollably, White London died on the spot,” a witness said.The suspect reportedly attempted to flee, but he was apprehended by some members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), who informed the policemen attached to Badia Division.The policemen, who visited the scene, evacuated the victim’s body to a public morgue.At press time, arrangement was being made to transfer the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, for further investigation.Whitesand, the scene of the incident, is a notorious criminals’ den.