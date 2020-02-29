 Man dies of Coronavirus in USA | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
First coronavirus death on US soil in Washington state, an official said on Saturday.

US health officials on Friday had reported a fourth case of novel coronavirus of unknown origin, indicating the disease was spreading in the country.



This is coming barely a week after President Donald Trump said America was doing a great job and there was no case of the novel virus in the US.

AFP



