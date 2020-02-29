First coronavirus death on US soil in Washington state, an official said on Saturday.
US health officials on Friday had reported a fourth case of novel coronavirus of unknown origin, indicating the disease was spreading in the country.
This is coming barely a week after President Donald Trump said America was doing a great job and there was no case of the novel virus in the US.
AFP
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.