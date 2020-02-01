A man yet to be identified has allegedly died in a hotel in Onitsha, Anambra State, during a sex romp with a widow.A source in the hotel revealed that the man checked in with a lady at about 5pm on Thursday, but not quite 30 minutes later, he started shouting for help, holding his chest.The source said, “He clutched at his chest and was shouting for help and the hotel management took him to hospital but he passed on before reaching there.“The woman left the hotel immediately after the incident. Somebody who saw them together about two hours before they checked into the hotel identified the female partner as a widow in the vicinity who lost her husband some two years ago.’The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident in a statement.He said the management of the hotel reported the incident at the Central Police Station, Onitsha.Mohammed said,” He was a middle-aged man and allegedly took a lady whose identity has yet been known to the hotel. After about 35 minutes, the manager heard someone shouting for help and holding his chest.“The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention but certified dead by a doctor on duty. The scene was visited by police detectives attached to CPS Onitsha and photograph of the victim obtained.“No mark of violence was on the deceased’s body. The corpse has been deposited at the Boromeo hospital for autopsy while investigation is ongoing to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.”