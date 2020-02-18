If it’s not about sex then go and live with your sibling, that’s also love... sexual attraction is the point of romantic relationships, a greater connection will emerge when physical contact reduces, and that’s not yours to choose, time will..fuck the one you love often pls.. — Ọláwálé Ọlọ́fọọ̀rọ̀ (@BrymOlawale) February 18, 2020

Ara crooner, Brymo has urged folks in relationships to make s3x a top priority.Brymo made this known via his Twitter page on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.According to him, if you don’t want to be having s3x in a relationship, then moving in with your siblings should be your best bet.“If it’s not about s3x then go and live with your sibling, that’s also love… s3xual attraction is the point of romantic relationships, a greater connection will emerge when physical contact reduces, and that’s not yours to choose, time will..fuck the one you love often pls,” he tweeted.His tweet has sparked various reactions on Twitter. While some fans supported his statement, others were simply not impressed with his opinion.In March 2016, Brymo got tongues wagging when he titled his fourth album ‘Klitoris’.