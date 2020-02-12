Peeved by the unnecessary human Carnage caused by insecurity across Nigeria, members of the House of Representatives on Wednesday asked the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on insecurity in the country.This is just as more facts emerged on Wednesday on how 30 commuters including an infant were killed at Auno village army checkpoint along Damaturu Maiduguri road Borno as Reps probe deeper.The House in plenary based on a motion entitled: Recent attacks by Boko Haram insurgents in Auno village’ promoted by Hon Tahir Monguno, APC Borno.While debating the motion the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, had moved for an amendment on the motion requesting that the state of emergency should be declared by the FG to checkmate insecurity in Nigeria.When put to vote the House unanimously adopted it.Earlier, in his motion, Monguno had given a first hand account on how soldiers abandoned their Auno security check point which was attacked by insurgents killing 30 commuters including an infant.He said” the commuters were expected to wait till the following day at Auno check point but the army abandoned them.“Worried that there’s no super military camp at Auno to protect such computers Incase of an attack.He pleaded with the House to support his motion and ensure that a super military camp is erected at Auno and commuters allowed to pass through the check point once it’s 6pm.His prayers were put to vote and the ays carried the day.The various security committees were mandated to ensure compliance.