The Peoples Democratic Party has called on the National Assembly to save the nation by immediately undertaking a forensic probe of the Major General Mohammadu Buhari (retd) regime.The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Saturday also said the PDP’s call was as a result of fresh reports of alleged plots by “the Presidency to pillage the looted funds repatriated by the United States.”According to him, the recent revelation of alleged huge corruption in the Buhari tenure has further exposed that the administration has allegedly been living a lie; “parading as saints with false anti-corruption posturing, whereas it has been swimming in a huge ocean of corruption and massive treasury looting.”He also said the PDP’s call was predicated on the reports by the US Department of State that the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari, allegedly plots to funnel the repatriated money to certain individuals connected to the Presidency, including a particular state governor allegedly involved in the initial looting of the money.Ologbondiyan said, “Moreover, further revelations in the report that instead of recovering the stolen money, the Federal Government is even in the process of funneling $100 million (N36.3 billion) out of the looted funds to Governor Bagudu, highlights the humongous sleaze, duplicity, and treachery that pervade the Buhari administration.“From the report, it is clear that the Buhari Presidency has further smeared itself, and no longer commands the trust and confidence of stakeholders within and outside the country in its fight against corruption.“There is already apprehension in the public space of huge complicity and patronizing of corruption under President Buhari’s watch, which is directly responsible for our worsening corruption rating, a comatose economy, hardship, and untold suffering which have turned our nation into world’s poverty capital.“The PDP, therefore, calls on the National Assembly to immediately redeem the image of the nation by invoking its statutory instruments to order a forensic investigation into the handling of repatriated funds given a huge corruption that has pervaded the Presidency.”