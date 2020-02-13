The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan on Thursday begged all leaders devoid of party affiliations to join hands to help combat insecurity in Nigeria.The Senate President made this plea while ruling on Senator Kasshim Shettima’s motion on Auno attacks in Maiduguri on the floor of the Senate.Lawan said”all political leaders and non political leaders should be United against insecurity in Nigeria as insecurity recognises nobody.“PDP or APC leaders should be more engaged in the fight against insecurity in the country and we should be more focused and united now to succeed.“Our adhoc Committee on security matters has been actively involved with all the security agencies as they have been interfacing with both serving and retired security officers.“At the end of the day we will brainstorm on it and pass a resolution and I see no reason our police should not be well equipped and we’ll funded as this is not a loss.