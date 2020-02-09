



An Abuja-based civil lawyer of the Federal Capital High Court, Oluwatosin Ojaomo has filed a suit against Hanan Buhari, daughter to President Muhammadu Buhari for using the presidential jet for personal purpose.





The lawyer prayed the court to compel Hanan to pay N2 million amount into the Consolidated Revenue Fund Account of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to “fuel Nigeria Air Force Presidential Aircraft” which conveyed the defendant to Bauchi state.





Ojaomo in the suit also asked for a declaration that Hanan, a daughter to President Muhammadu Buhari has no statutory right to private use of Nigerian Air Force Presidential Aircraft, Daily Trust reports.





According to the suit filed on Thursday, February 6, Hanan was invited to a private function in Bauchi state which she attended on January 10th. The suit alleged that Hanan arrived at the venue of the event in one of the aircraft in the presidential fleet meant mainly for public officers in power in Nigeria.

Ojaomo said: “An order of this court compelling the defendant to pay the sum of N2m as the cost of litigation.”





However, a date is yet to be fixed for hearing.