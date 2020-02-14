



Tope Akinyode, a human rights lawyer, has asked the federal government to arrest and prosecute Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for treason.





On Thursday, Oshiomhole said no governor would be sworn in in Bayelsa state on Friday after the supreme court sacked David Lyon, APC candidate who was declared winner of the November governorship election in the state.





In a statement, Akinyode, who is the national president of the Revolutionary Lawyers’ Forum, said the APC chairman’s statement was mischievous and an attempt to overthrow the state government.





“We are a bit taken aback by Oshiomhole’s obvious lopsided reasoning which embraces the Supreme Court over Hope Uzodinma’s declaration as winner of the Imo governorship election despite public outrage and now disparages the judgment of the same court in the Bayelsa election,” he said.





“Notwithstanding the foregoing, we hereby demand that the Federal government urgently arrest, charge and prosecute Oshiomhole in court for treasonable felony, and conspiracy with the APC party to overthrow the government.





“This is particularly desirable because it is on similar but frivolous grounds that Omoyele Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow was arrested and is now being prosecuted before the federal high court.





“We have no doubt that just like Sowore, Oshiomhole will eventually be discharged and acquitted if he is charged to court on the grounds which we have suggested since the Nigerian criminal laws does not actively criminalize his statement.





“However, for moral justification, display of impartiality and commitment to equity, it is important that the federal government prosecute Oshiomhole as it is doing to Sowore, so that the courtesies of the SSS and the pleasure of its facility will also be enjoyed by Oshiomhole.”



