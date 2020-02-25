The National Centre for Disease Control on Monday said in its latest report that more eight people had died from Lassa fever.In the new update released by the centre, the NCDC said there were 482 suspected cases during the week under review, with 109 confirmed cases recorded from 43 council areas in 19 states.It said, “Four new health-care workers were affected in Ondo, Delta and Kaduna states in the reporting week. The National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral emergency operation centres continue to coordinate the response activities at all levels.”The centre added that as part of the measures to contain the spread of the disease, multi-sectoral, multi-disciplinary Public Health Emergency Operation Centres had been activated in affected states. It said it had also disseminated safe burial guideline in the areas and established Lassa fever laboratory at the Federal Medical Centre Owo.Last week, the centre said 18 people were killed by Lassa fever, bringing the total deaths recorded to 103 this year.On coronavirus, it said a Coronavirus Preparedness Group had been established by the NCDC.It stated, “The provision of specialised care is a critical component of COVID-19 (coronavirus) response activities. In the last one month, the NCDC has conducted further assessments in existing infectious disease treatment centres. This assessment has focused on identifying gaps and developing plans to rapidly ensure that we are prepared to manage all cases of COVID-19, regardless of the severity.”