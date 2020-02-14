Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard, says he has already decided who to start between goalkeepers, Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero when his side take on Manchester United in the Premier League on Monday.Lampard opted to start Caballero ahead of Kepa in Chelsea’s last Premier League 2-2 draw against Leicester City.Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday, Lampard was quoted by Chelsea’s official website as saying: “The reaction from Kepa has been good as I would expect him to train hard and head down.“I have not had lots of conversations with him this week and I have decided already who between him and Caballero who to start against [Man United] but you will have to wait to find out.“It does not matter how you came to the club, what age you are, what part of your career you’re at.“If it did, then I’d have to pick the whole team on how much they cost and it can’t be that way. All the players know that.“It is all about how you train every day and how you play on match day. I have to have that competition within the squad.”