Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday ran 6km in the Lagos City Marathon.
Fit for Lagos. Governor @jidesanwoolu completed over 6km run as he led the 2020 Lagos marathon #RunLagos this morning.#ForAGreaterLagos pic.twitter.com/Xl6GV0JtFb— gboyega akosile (@gboyegaakosile) February 8, 2020
