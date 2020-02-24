The Lagos State Governorship Candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi, in 2019 general elections has dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).The return to his political base took place on Sunday in Ikorodu area of Lagos State, where the politician hails from.BOG as fondly called declared back into PDP in his Isele 1 (ward A1) and was received by the ward acting Chairman Mr Abiodun Lawal and the ward deputy chairman prince Adekunle Elemuren.The declaration into the PDP was also done in the presence of PDP Ikorodu LGA Chairman Chief Taiwo Adekogbe, LGA deputy Chairman Mr Tajudeen Agboola and other LGA executives.Mr Gbadamosi was a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) before defecting to the ADP in 2018, where he tried without success to project the new party as the alternative to the two dominate parties in the country; All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party.It was gathered that the politician was well received by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ikorodu LGA into the party’s fold.BOG is the owner of luxurious Amen Estate and Redbrick Homes international LTD, organisations highly committed to providing enduring homes for Nigerians.Gbadamosi who attended Lagos State University from 1986 to 1989 but dropped out Midway was widely adjudged the best at the last Lagos State Governorship debate organised by The Platform, a Civic discussion initiative of the Covenant Christian Centre.