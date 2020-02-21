



The Lagos Government has commenced the process of sealing 105 estates across the state.





The government said those without approval from the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development would be affected.





In a public notice published in two national dailies, Lagos government gave the estate owners and developers 21-day ultimatum to tender all necessary documents to the office of the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry.





It warned that failure to so by March 9 will lead to sanctions.





A statement by the ministry’s Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Mukaila Sanusi, explained that the move was in furtherance of the quest for a functional, orderly, well-organised and resilient smart city.



