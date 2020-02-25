Popular actor, Yul Edochie has reacted to remarks made by his father, Pete, criticizing men who kneel to propose marriage to women.Yul had shared a meme on Monday on Instagram showing Pete Edochie supposedly behind a man slightly bent.He pointed his fans’ attention to the meme which read: “When you are about to kneel down to propose and you see Pete Edochie behind you.”Pete, 72, had appeared in a viral video on February 20, criticising men who get on their knees to propose to their partners.According to him:” Any young man who gets down on his knees to propose to a girl is not just an idiot, he is a bloody fool. The reason why I am saying this is simple, we try to copy white people .I believe I the core of our culture. The white man knees down to propose to a girl. You know what it means? The girl takes over the family. This is why whenever you disagree with your wife overseas, you are kicked out and your wife takes over the house“I have lived with my wife for 51 years, nobody has come to say, please stop beating this woman. Is it hatred that united us? It means you are an idiot.“If you call that civilization, it is alright, kneel down before your wife, I will sympathize with you when she takes over the home”.As expected some Nigerians disagreed with the actor.Actor, Stan Nze wrote: ”I’m going to propose to my wife kneeling and I will still be the head of my home and I will live with her for 51years and even more. Do what works for you”.