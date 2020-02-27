Tiyamiyu Kazeem, Remo Stars FC player, allegedly killed by an operative of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a branch of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), has been laid to rest in his home town.





He was buried in Ajaka, Sagamu in Ogun state.





The final interment activities for Kazeem — which included a candle night among others — were posted on the Nigerian National League (NNL) club side Twitter handle on Thursday.