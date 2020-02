Tiyamiyu Kazeem, Remo Stars FC player, allegedly killed by an operative of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a branch of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), has been laid to rest in his home town.

He was buried in Ajaka, Sagamu in Ogun state.

The final interment activities for Kazeem — which included a candle night among others — were posted on the Nigerian National League (NNL) club side Twitter handle on Thursday.

The gifted footballer was reported to have been killed by a police officer after he was mistaken for a suspected internet fraudster (Yahoo boy).





The police had denied the narrative, stating that the deceased was knocked down by a hit-and-run driver, while trying to escape, after he had been arrested.





Sanni Abubakar, his team mate who was with him when the incident occurred, however, said that Kazeem was pushed out of the vehicle and knocked down by an oncoming vehicle.





It was gathered that the SARS official who perpetrated the act has been dismissed from the NPF.