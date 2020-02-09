 Kemi Olunloyo sends crucial warning to Davido | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Kemi Olunloyo sends crucial warning to Davido

Controversial journalist and social media personality, Kemi Olunloyo has issued a warning to popular Pop singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido not to fly private jet for the next six months.

Olunloyo advised the multi-award winning singer go for commercials for the time being.

She made this known via a post on her official Instagram page on Saturday without stating the reason for the warning.

She wrote: “Davido should not fly private jet the next 6 mos go commercial. 2/9/20. Warning”






Latest Nigerian News
