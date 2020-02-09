Controversial journalist and social media personality, Kemi Olunloyo has issued a warning to popular Pop singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido not to fly private jet for the next six months.
Olunloyo advised the multi-award winning singer go for commercials for the time being.
She made this known via a post on her official Instagram page on Saturday without stating the reason for the warning.
She wrote: “Davido should not fly private jet the next 6 mos go commercial. 2/9/20. Warning”
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.