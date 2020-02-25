The Team Manager of Kano Pillars Football Club, Kabiru Baleria, has been confirmed dead.His death was announced in a press statement obtained on the club’s website on Tuesday.According to the statement, Baleria died on Tuesday evening at Doctor’s clinic in Bompai quarters in Kano Municipality.The statement added, “Baleria died at the age of 57 and he is survived by his wife, six children and many relatives.“Late Baleria was a former National team player and previously among the coaches at the U-17 level and the U-20 national team.“Baleria died after a protracted illness.”