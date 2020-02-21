Details later…









Justice O. A. Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Kano, the Kano State capital, on Friday quashed the preliminary report of the State Public Complaint and Anti-corruption Commission (PCACC) which recommended the suspension of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, pending investigations into alleged financial misappropriation of the emirate’s account.The Court said PCACC was wrong not to have given the Emir an opportunity to be heard before issuing a damning report on him, adding that such an omission was against the principle of fair hearing.The Emir had sued PCACC, the Governor of Kano State and the State Attorney-General, asking for a declaration that the findings of PCACC contained in its preliminary report that was issued on 6th June 2019 was a breach of his fundamental right to fair hearing and contrary to the rules of natural justice.Hence, the Emir asked the court for an order of the court to quash the preliminary report as it relates to his indictment for fraud, misappropriation, as well as the recommendation for his suspension by the commission.While granting the Emir’s prayers, the Court equally awarded him N200, 000.00 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira Only) compensation.