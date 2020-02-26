The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Tuesday warned that any child caught begging will henceforth face the wrath of law following the state government’s consolidation of free and compulsory education.Ganduje gave the warning during the inauguration of Basic Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) and the distribution of ‘offer of appointment, to 7,500 volunteer teachers at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata, on Tuesday.Ganduje said, “This policy of free and compulsory basic and Secondary Education goes along with the integration of our Almajiri system into the mainstream policy implementation, suggesting that English Language and Arithmetic must be included in the Almajiri schools curriculum.”He warned Almajiri teacher to accept the new approach, saying, “If you cannot accept that, you leave the state.”“Also, when beggars are caught, it is not only that a beggar has been caught, but the parents or guardians of such children will be taken to court for disrespecting our laws.”