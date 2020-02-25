The Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Alhaji Aminu Shagali, has resigned.
The resignation came amid alleged plans by some members of the assembly to impeach him.
However, the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Mr Tanimu Musa, told NAN that the Speaker “honourably tendered his resignation” on Tuesday.
He said that the former Speaker would continue his normal duties as a member of the assembly.
