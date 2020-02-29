



A number of games in Italian football have been moved this weekend, because of the spread of coronavirus.





Some matches in the north of the country were due to be played behind closed doors, but have now been postponed.





Juventus and Inter Milan, which is seen as a potential title clash, has now been moved to May 13.





Other fixtures postponed are Milan v Genoa, Parma v SPAL, Udinese v Fiorentina and Sasssuolo v Brescia.





Matches at Lazio, Napoli, Lecce and Cagliari will go ahead as initially scheduled.





However, officials are yet to make a decision on Sampdoria’s match on Monday.