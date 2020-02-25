



Deji Adeyanju, a convener of Concerned Nigerians, has faulted the ruling of an Abuja Federal High Court which sentenced Olisa Metuh, a former Spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to seven years.





Adeyanju said the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang has been accused of being a “government judge.”





Recall that Justice Abang-led court had convicted Metuh for laundering the sum of N400m during the administration of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had charged Metuh alongside his company, Destra Investment Ltd for laundering N400m meant to be used for the prosecution of the war against insurgency in the North East.

EFCC had accused the former PDP Spokesperson of receiving teh said amount from the Office of the National Security Adviser, NSA.





However, Justice Abang convicted Metuh of all the charges and consequently sentenced him to jail.





Reacting, Adeyanju in a tweet wrote: “BREAKING: As expected, Abang jails Olisa Metuh for corruption.





“I would have been surprised if Abang didn’t rule like this. He has been accused severally by the opposition to be a pro-Govt judge. Suswan is lucky to have got him to hands off his case.”



