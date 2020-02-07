



A Second Republic parliamentarian, Dr Junaid Mohammed, reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s claims that his administration has decimated Boko Haram insurgents in the North East.





Mohammed dismissed the President’s claim, saying that it was left for Nigerians to say if the insurgents have been decimated or not.





President Buhari had while commissioning two Nigeria Air Force Agusta 109 Power Helicopters and Mi-17 E Helicopters at the Eagle Square on Thursday, said, “I want to, once again, salute the resolve of our Armed Forces and the invaluable contributions of all security agencies for their efforts towards the decimation of Boko Haram.”





Mohammed, who spoke to reporters on the matter, said he wished Nigerians were one with the President and the Chief of Air Staff, given the incessant killings they have been experiencing since 2009.



