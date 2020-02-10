Bournemouth striker, Josh King, has broken his silence following his failed transfer to Manchester United.The 28-year-old was a major target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as he tried to bring in a replacement for the injured Marcus Rashford.King spent five years with United at the start of his career and has admitted a return to Old Trafford, would have been a dream come true.However, the move never happened and the Red Devils instead brought in Odion Ighalo on a six-month loan.“How close it was I have no complete answer to. I have to watch what I say.“I had some faith that it was going to happen. And it was a bit sensitive for me considering that I moved to England as a 16-year-old to achieve my dream and wanted to reach that goal at Manchester United.“It did not [happen] and then I made a choice and left. When you hear that you are connected to United and a bid comes in, then the feelings you had as a 16-year-old come back to you.“But why it did not happen, I do not know,” King told Norwegian outlet TV 2.He added: “I’m a Bournemouth player and I really enjoy it here.”King played for the last 20 minutes, as Bournemouth lost 2-1 to Sheffield United.