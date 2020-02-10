Bournemouth striker, Josh King, has broken his silence following his failed transfer to Manchester United.
The 28-year-old was a major target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as he tried to bring in a replacement for the injured Marcus Rashford.
King spent five years with United at the start of his career and has admitted a return to Old Trafford, would have been a dream come true.
However, the move never happened and the Red Devils instead brought in Odion Ighalo on a six-month loan.
“How close it was I have no complete answer to. I have to watch what I say.
“I had some faith that it was going to happen. And it was a bit sensitive for me considering that I moved to England as a 16-year-old to achieve my dream and wanted to reach that goal at Manchester United.
“It did not [happen] and then I made a choice and left. When you hear that you are connected to United and a bid comes in, then the feelings you had as a 16-year-old come back to you.
“But why it did not happen, I do not know,” King told Norwegian outlet TV 2.
He added: “I’m a Bournemouth player and I really enjoy it here.”
King played for the last 20 minutes, as Bournemouth lost 2-1 to Sheffield United.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.