



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced it is recruiting qualified candidates for employment for various positions.





INEC said on its recruitment portal that the available positions include registration area officers (RAOs) on grade levels 07 and 08 in all the local government areas (LGAs) as well as experienced professionals on grade levels 09-14.

It said applicants for any of the positions must:





Be a Nigerian citizen.

Present a certificate of state of origin signed by the chairman/ secretary of his/her local government. A certificate of endorsement by liaison officers is not acceptable.

Be computer literate.

Be certified by government medical officer to be physically and mentally fit for appointment in the commission.

Not be above 35 years of age for the entry point and 45 years of age for the experienced hire.

More details on the application which ends on March 1 can be found on the portal.



