



Femi Otedola, business mogul, says the oil refinery and fertiliser plant owned by Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man and president of Dangote Group, is the eighth wonder of the world.





Otedola made the comment in a tweet on Wednesday after he paid a visit to the site of the projects in Lagos.





The oil refinery, which is still under construction, is currently valued at $12 billion.





It would be single largest in the world upon completion, with the capacity to meet Nigeria’s fuel consumption.

The fertilizer plant is estimated to have a capacity of 2.8 million tonnes of urea annually.





Otedola, who described the projects as “8th wonder in the world”, said the fertiliser plant is complete and ready for inauguration while the refinery is at 75 percent completion.





“Visited the @AlikoDangote 8th wonder in the world – second largest fertilizer plant (ready for commissioning) and the biggest oil refinery (75% completed, with the petrochemical unit 60% completed). I’m still in AWE having not been in Lagos for 5 months,” Otedola wrote.

Devakumar Edwin, Dangote Group’s executive officer, said in August 2019 that the completion of the refinery would be delayed until the end of 2020.





This is later than the early 2020 projected completion date that was earlier announced.





Edwin said the delay is due to difficulty in importing products.





The difficulty, he said, is caused by the gridlock at the Apapa ports.