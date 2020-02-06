



The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has described as a street show, the protests some Christian leaders held in different parts of the country on Sunday.





The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) had organised a walk against widespread insecurity in the country.





Accompanied by some members of his church, Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), had hit the streets of Lagos to protest the killings.





Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Yusuf Nwoha, NSCIA director of administration, said the demonstration was political.





“Political mercenaries and religious combatants united by rapacious greed and chronic hatred have occupied the public space with putrid writings and toxic speeches,” Nwoha said.





“Rather than see the monstrosity that insecurity has become as a national challenge that requires collective action, agents of destabilisation seek to score cheap political goals and engage in self-inflicting propaganda.





“One of them is the recently organised street show by some religious (figures) who give political coloration to the grinding insecurity fueled by hypocrisy and hubris.”





Speaking on the activities of Boko Haram, he said the insurgents do not represent Islam of Muslims.





“It is therefore the height of insincerity, wickedness, falsehood and hypocrisy to suggest that Boko Haram is a ploy to eliminate Christians,” he said.





“Were Muslims scholars and individuals not killed in mosques, market squares and villages because they refused to denounce Islam?”





The director said the federal government should declare a state of emergency on the country’s growing insecurity.





“We reiterate that the federal government should act decisively now by declaring a state of emergency on insecurity and deploying all the security and military arsenal at its disposal to arrest the trend,” the director said.





“No Nigerian must die needlessly in Nigerian again. Government should urgently deploy intelligence to uncovering the sponsors, beneficiaries and perpetrators of insecurity in our dear country so that we shall not just be chasing shadows. Enough is enough!”



