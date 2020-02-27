The Islamic State of West Africa Province on Wednesday attacked Bambula community in the Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State.During the early morning raid, the insurgents reportedly abducted the head of the Civilian Joint Task Force in the community, Mohammed Abba, and others.The attack came barely a week after the terrorists attacked Kwallangulum in Chibok, setting many houses on fire.Over 200 schoolgirls were abducted from Chibok by ISWAP collaborators Boko Haram in 2014.It was gathered that Abba had been on the insurgents’ radar for a long time, following his refusal to cooperate with them.“The insurgents came in through Ajigum Talala, a part of the forest where ISWAP has a strong unit,” a resident told the medium. “They headed straight to Abba and took him. They have been warning him before, but Abba refused to cooperate with them“They abducted many others who couldn’t run. They also burnt down property including a vehicle belonging to the community head.”Our correspondent could not immediately confirm the attack as calls to the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Olusegun Adeniyi, and spokesman for the Nigerian Army, Col. Sagir Musa, were not returned.They had also yet to respond to the text messages sent to their phones as of the time of filing this report.But spokesman for Kibaku Community Development Association, Dr Allen Manasseh, said on Wednesday Ajigum Talala community where the insurgents reportedly came from had been under Boko Haram occupation for a long time.Manasseh, a Chibok leader, told newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday the community had not been liberated despite claims by the military despite the insurgents were no longer there.He said the war against insurgency was far from being won.Manasseh said, “Talala where the Boko Haram launched the attack from was never liberated. It has been under the control of Boko Haram from day one. We have been punching the lies by the military that there is no place under Boko Haram occupation.“When did they open the Damboa-Maiduguri Road? Was it not recently when (Borno State) Governor Babagana Zulum complained? So, why close federal roads if there were no communities under Boko Haram? Then, why are people still in IDPs camps if there are no communities under Boko Haram?“Even, President Buhari knows that the military are lying and all the service chiefs know that they are lying. From where are the insurgents coming to attack Chibok villages?“How many times have they attacked Kwallangulum? Three times since December. So, even if they are not occupying any territory, why are they still carrying out attacks unchallenged? These are the questions we want the media to keep hammering.”